Back to School

Skip to content
WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com
Altoona
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Destination Pennsylvania
National News
Regional News
World News
Entertainment News
Video
Newsfeed Now
Washington D.C. Bureau
Lottery
Pet Patrol
WTAJ Newscast Copies
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
Centre County man sentenced a 2nd time for making meth
Top Stories
Man found with narcotics after disturbance in Taco Bell drive-thru
Wolf Admin. gives additional recommendations to help schools safely navigate COVID-19
Video
Antonio Banderas says he’s tested positive for coronavirus
Don’t push friends down to save yourself in bear encounter, National Park Service says
COVID-19
The Latest News
Gov. Wolf Announcements
Gov. Wolf: Mask Recommendation
Interactive Map | State by State
What’s Open for Business?
Businesses Hiring
Restaurant Directory
Science at home for kids
Tell us what you’re doing inside
Top Stories
Schools to get more state virus analysis to guide reopening
Top Stories
601 new COVID-19 cases reported, 21 more in our central region
Video
‘I made a poor choice’: Cleveland pitcher regrets breaking coronavirus protocol
Former WWE wrestler Kamala dies from COVID-19
Video
By the numbers: A week’s look at COVID-19 in our central region
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Radar
Go With Joe
SkyNet
Regioncasts
Tracking the Tropics
Closings & Delays
Closings Sign Up & Login
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
River Levels
Map Center
Sports
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Altoona Curve
Sportsbeat
Black & Gold Nation
Japan 2020
Masters Report
NFL Football
NBA Basketball
NHL Hockey
MLB Baseball
Golf
College Football
Auto Racing
Top Stories
Report: Big Ten canceling 2020 football season? Here’s the latest
Video
Top Stories
Maine’s Mike Hopkins wins biggest event of the season at Jennerstown Speedway
‘I made a poor choice’: Cleveland pitcher regrets breaking coronavirus protocol
Sources: Big Ten, other top conferences meeting to decide fate of 2020 college football season
Video
Report: Collegiate fall sports to be postponed this week
WTAJ Plus
Podcasts
Have You Seen Me?
Science with Shields
That’s Cool with Joe Murgo
ICYMI
Sportsbeat Plus
Making it Matter
Momtrepreneurs
WTAJ Special Reports
Studio 814
Hometown Happenings
814 Good
814 Eats
81Fur
814 Your Home
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Central PA Live
Top Stories
Get ready to have the time of your life! Dirty Dancing sequel confirmed
Video
Top Stories
CUTE! Animals chow down on fresh watermelon
Video
Man finds grandmother’s letters to granddaughter, seeks to reunite family with lost journal
Video
81Fired Up: Robots, nonexistent sidewalks, and a bathroom encounter gone wrong!
Video
No Penn State Fans allowed in the stands for 2020 season
Video
Community
Local Events
Restaurant Directory
Contests
Contest Winners
Make Us Smile
Children’s Miracle Network
Don’t Text & Drive
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Half Off Deals
Central PA Pros
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Sign Up for Alerts
Apps
Watch CBS
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WTAJ
Search
Search
Search
Back to School
Wolf Admin. gives additional recommendations to help schools safely navigate COVID-19
Video
Schools to get more state virus analysis to guide reopening
Trending Stories
Don’t push friends down to save yourself in bear encounter, National Park Service says
Centre County man sentenced a 2nd time for making meth
Man found with narcotics after disturbance in Taco Bell drive-thru
Report: Big Ten canceling 2020 football season? Here’s the latest
Video
Second stimulus checks: Where we stand as a new week begins
Video
Don't Miss
Submit A News Tip
Sign Up for Alerts
WTAJ Plus
Meet the Pros!