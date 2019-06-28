Attention Antenna TV Users

What is happening?

By law, nearly 1,000 TV stations must move frequencies to make room for wireless services. TV stations will be moving at different times through the summer of 2020. WTAJ-TV is switching channels from 32 to 24 on August 2, 2019.

If you watch TV for free with an antenna, rescan your TV or converter box after stations move frequencies to continue receiving your local stations. You do not need to purchase new equipment or services to rescan.

By rescanning your TV or converter box, your TV will find all the TV channels available in your area. If you haven’t rescanned your TV recently, you may discover TV channels you didn’t know you were missing.

If you pay a monthly fee to subscribe to a television service – such as cable or satellite – you do not need to take action.

This move is happening behind the scenes, so once your rescan is complete you will still find your favorite stations on the same channel numbers as before.

Visit the website below for further information or continue reading below.

– Why are stations moving?

Congress authorized the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) – the agency that governs the public airwaves – to hold an auction to provide more channels for wireless broadband services.

Now that the auction is complete, the FCC is requiring nearly 1,000 TV stations to change frequencies.

– What Should I Do?

If you are one of the 72 million Americans who rely on an antenna to watch free, over-the-air television, you’ll need to rescan your television set or converter box any time after your local stations move frequencies. Rescanning is when your TV finds all of the available channels in your area. You do not need to purchase new equipment or services to rescan. If you are a cable or satellite subscriber you do not need to take action. Your service provider will do it for you.

Because stations are required to move at different times, you may need to rescan more than once. If you haven’t rescanned your TV recently, you may discover TV channels that you didn’t know you were missing.

To stay up-to-date on station moves near you, sign up to receive text and email alerts.

– How to Rescan Your Antenna TV

Select Scan or Autotune from your TV or converter box control menu to start the scanning process. Your TV will do the rest. This process usually takes a few minutes to complete.

Once your rescan is complete you will still find your favorite stations on the same channel number as before. If you have rescanning difficulties, you can usually find instructions by selecting the Set-Up or Menu button on your television or converter box remote control.

Still having issues? Consult the TV or converter box owner’s manual for detailed instructions on how to run a channel scan, or contact customer service for your TV or converter box manufacturer. For additional assistance, contact the FCC’s consumer hotline at 1-888-225-5322 and press prompt number 6. This is a government call center not affiliated with TVAnswers.org.

– Television and Antenna Manufacturer Resources

Because specific rescan procedures may vary by manufacturer, we’ve provided links below to the online support pages of many popular brands.