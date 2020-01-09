Alaska & Inside Passage Cruise

Depart Date: June 16th, 2020

Featuring a captivating three-night Inside Passage cruise, a historic journey by rail, Denali National Park, and much more. Begin the tour with a three-night Inside Passage cruise with a port of call in Juneau, Alaska’s capital. Take the historic White Pass Yukon Route railway into the Yukon Territory, then travel the Alaska Highway to Fairbanks, Alaska where we pan for gold and cruise the Tanana River on a classic sternwheeler. Go on a fascinating Tundra Wilderness Tour in Denali National Park and visit the Iditarod Trail Headquarters in Wasilla. Cruise the calm waters of Prince William Sound for an afternoon, witness Turnagain Arm’s dramatic landscapes, and acquaint yourself with downtown Anchorage, Alaska’s largest city.

Day 1 : Fly to Seattle

We have accommodations in suburban Seattle this evening before embarking on our journey.

Day 2 : Set Sail

After breakfast, we drive north to the vibrant port city of Vancouver. The city’s setting is spectacular, nestled between mountains and ocean.Later, we board our elegant Holland America ship for our three night cruise into the Inside Passage. B,L,D.

Day 3 : The Inside Passage

Snow-capped mountains, lush forests, and hundreds of islands and coastal inlets mark our progress through an astonishing fjord-like waterway today. We trace Canada’s Pacific Coast and Southeastern Alaska, seeing firsthand how this vital ocean route still links communities today. As we cruise, enjoy the many shipboard activities; delightful shows, music, and dancing light up the evening. B,L,D.

Day 4 : Juneau

Today, we call on Alaska’s beautiful capital, Juneau. The city is not accessible by automobile; it can only be reached by air or sea. Its natural setting between the waters of Gastineau Channel and coastal mountains and forest make it one of the most stunning capitals. We sightsee and shop on our own or choose an optional excursion offered by Holland America. B,L,D.

Day 5 : Scenic Train Ride

After disembarking in Skagway enjoy time to explore.We board the White Pass & Yukon Route Railway for an exciting narrow-gauge train ride along the path of the legendary Klondike gold seekers. We pass incredible panoramas of glaciers, mountains, and waterfalls.Later, we arrive in Whitehorse for the night. B,L.

Day 6 : The Alaska Highway

The Alaska Highway was constructed during World War II as a military route linking Alaska with the lower 48 states. Incredible views and remote wilderness surround us as we travel to Tok, founded in 1942 as a construction camp for the Alaska Highway. Tonight’s comfortable accommodations are in Tok. B,D.

Day 7 : Alaska’s Interior

En route to Fairbanks, we pass through Delta Junction where the Chena and Tanana rivers meet and feed Alaska’s largest agricultural area.Along the way, we can relive childhood dreams at the Santa Claus House in the North Pole.Tonight, we head out for dinner and a show, Alaska style! At a traditional Alaska Salmon Bake enjoy generous portions of salmon grilled over a wood fire, beer battered cod, and slow roasted prime rib.Delight at The Golden Heart Revue!, Alaska’s #1 musical show.We have accommodations for two nights in Fairbanks. B,D.

Day 8 : Gold Dredge 8 & Riverboat Discovery III

Today we’re introduced to Fairbanks’ history as we trace its development from the gold rush to the discovery of Black Gold.Get a glimpse of the famed Trans-Alaska Oil Pipeline.At Gold Dredge 8, we learn to pan for gold and keep what we find! Enjoy an all-you-can-eat family-style lunch at Steamboat Landing.We board the Riverboat Discovery III sternwheeler for a narrated excursion on the Chena River and go ashore at a recreated Athabascan camp. B,L.

Day 9 : Denali National Park & Preserve

Panoramic views of wilderness and the Alaska Range provide a spectacular backdrop as we travel to Denali National Park & Preserve. At six million acres, it is one of the largest unspoiled regions in the world. A naturalist guide joins us on a journey into the tundra. Watch for grizzly bear, moose, caribou, and Dall sheep. Our accommodations tonight are near Denali National Park. B,L.

Day 10 : Anchorage

A scenic morning drive takes us to Wasilla.Lunch is at the Settlers Bay Lodge with spectacular views of the Matanuska-Susitna Valley.On our way to Anchorage we cross the Matanuska and Knik Rivers as they separate the Talkeetna and Chugach mountain ranges.Our comfortable accommodations for the next two nights are in downtown Anchorage. B,L.

Day 11 : Prince William Sound

We head south along the spellbinding scenery of Turnagain Arm.See animals up-close at the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center.Later, we cruise the calm waters of Prince William Sound, with up-close views of tidewater glaciers. Watch for glacial ice to calve, or break off, crashing into the sea. L.

Day 12 : Anchorage

Enjoy a leisurely morning. You may choose to visit the Anchorage Market, featuring Alaskan products or visit the world-class Anchorage Museum.Enjoy a special Farewell Lunch and an enlightening visit to the Alaska Native Heritage Center before transferring to the airport for our overnight flight home. L.

Day 13 : Arrive Home

We arrive home from our wonderful Alaska experience.

