After Hours: Season 1, Episode 9 – Seven signs of incompatibility, are you meant to be?

In this episode of After Hours with Rebecca Dately, Rebecca talks to Darby, a fellow journalist, about incompatibility in relationships. They dive into 7 issues from an article discussing compatibility with your partner – everything from arguing about core beliefs to plain ol’ being bored!
In After Hours with Rebecca Dately, Rebecca Petner talks to couples about their love stories; how they met and tips on keeping a strong relationship. New Episodes on Thursdays.

