After Hours: Season 1, Episode 7 - Girl talk, dating long distance

After Hours with Rebecca Dately

In this episode of After Hours with Rebecca Dately, I talk to Emily a serial monogamist who attempted to unleash her inner Carrie Bradshaw for a year but love had other plans.

We also get the female perspective on who should pay for the first date and more.

After hours starts now!

In After Hours with Rebecca Dately, Rebecca Petner talks to couples about their love stories; how they met and tips on keeping a strong relationship. New Episodes on Thursdays.

