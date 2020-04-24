After Hours: Season 1, Episode 6 -Dating despite a pandemic, is it possible?

During this episode, I talk to Jay, who is a young single guy but, surprisingly doesn’t have an interest in any of the dating apps!

We talk about how dating has changed for him since the pandemic and what it’s like getting to know someone during a time when the norm is no longer an option.

Bonus! He even gives ME some advice.

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or your other favorite podcast platform.

In After Hours with Rebecca Dately, Rebecca Petner talks to couples about their love stories; how they met and tips on keeping a strong relationship. New Episodes on Thursdays.