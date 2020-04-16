After Hours: Season 1, Episode 5 – Is love ever really blind?

In this episode, Rebecca talks to one of the ten guys across the U.S. chosen to participate in an online version of the popular show “Love is Blind.” Find out if our guy Dan found a love connection through “Love is Online.”

In After Hours with Rebecca Dately, Rebecca Petner talks to couples about their love stories; how they met and tips on keeping a strong relationship. New Episodes on Thursdays.