After Hours: Season 1, Episode 1 – Lovin’ at the Oven

In this episode of After Hours with Rebecca Dately, Rebecca talks to Bridget, who met her husband at an amusement park while he was fixing a pizza oven. They’ve been together ever since. Find out what advice she has on keeping a successful relationship.

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or your other favorite podcast platform.

In After Hours with Rebecca Dately, Rebecca Petner talks to couples about their love stories; how they met and tips on keeping a strong relationship. New Episodes on Thursdays.