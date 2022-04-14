HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In the hotly contested race for United States Senate, former President Donald Trump endorsed Mehmet Oz earlier this week. Today, his chief rival, David McCormick, secured an endorsement of his own.

McCormick got the endorsement of Pennsylvania Senior Republican Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson, who represents the northern and western parts of the state. McCormick has also received endorsements from conservatives Ted Cruz and Rick Santorum.

McCormick, who led a recent WHTM/Emerson College Polling/The Hill Pennsylvania primary poll with 17.8%, acknowledged that Trump’s endorsement does matter in the race.

“While President Trump is very popular in Pennsylvania, Mehmet Oz isn’t,” said McCormick. “Because his history and track record of things he’s said in his own words, on television and the columns he’s written are just opposite of the views of primary voters.”

Oz finished second to McCormick in the poll of 1,000 likely Republican Pennsylvania voters with 16.6%.

McCormick and Oz will join Carla Sands, Kathy Barnette, and Jeff Bartos in an exclusive one hour multi-market prime time debate on Monday, April 25 at 8 p.m. in the abc27 studio.

Congressman Thompson also endorsed Charlie Gerow for governor, calling him the best Republican for the job in a very crowded field

The same WHTM poll found Gerow tied for sixth with 3.1%, though 27% of voters in the Gubernatorial poll said they are still undecided.

Barletta, a former congressman and Mayor of Hazelton, received 19.8% support among 1,000 likely Republican voters. State Senator Mastriano finished a close second with 19.4%, followed by businessman Dave White at 11.6%.

Barletta and Mastriano will join Bill McSwain and Dave White in a one hour Republican gubernatorial debate on April 27 at 8 p.m. in the abc27 studio.

Democratic candidates for Senate will debate on April 21 at 8 p.m. Candidates who have committed to attend include John Fetterman, Malcolm Kenyatta, and Conor Lamb.