LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – With a week to go in the Pennsylvania Senate race, the leading candidates are pulling out all the stops and bringing in their biggest endorsements to help swing undecided voters.

Dave McCormick, who finished third but within the margin of error of leading a new Trafalgar Poll, will be joined by Texas Senator Ted Cruz in Lancaster on May 13.

McCormick and Cruz will be at the Listrak Headquarters in Lititz from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., according to an event invite.

Attendees must register to attend the event.

McCormick and Cruz will also have an event on May 12 in Allegheny County, according to the county’s party chair. Cruz previously stumped for McCormick during a January rally in Lehigh County.

McCormick has been in a three-way battle with Mehmet Oz and Kathy Barnette in recent polls of Pennsylvania’s Republican voters. A significant portion of the electorate remains undecided despite former President Donald Trump endorsing Oz and rallying for him in western Pennsylvania last week.

“I don’t know David (McCormick) well, and he may be a nice guy, but he’s not MAGA,” said Trump during the rain-soaked rally. “He’s not MAGA. He’s more (Pat) Toomey than he is MAGA.”

McCormick has said he’s running on an “America First agenda” despite not receiving Trump’s endorsement.

Pennsylvania’s Senate race will be held on May 17.