(WHTM) — Just a day before the deadline for candidates to hand in their petition signatures, U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman received and filed over 11,000 signatures and is officially on the ballot for the May primary.

According to the press release, Fetterman received signatures from all 67 Pennsylvania counties, and he is the first to do so in this cycle.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone who circulated petitions for this campaign,” Fetterman said. “If we were lucky enough to receive your signature, thank you as well. This has always been a true statewide campaign, and we are proud to have submitted signatures from every one of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.”

