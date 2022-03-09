(WHTM) – A new Fox News poll shows former hedge fund CEO Dave McCormick taking a nine point lead in the race to represent Pennsylvania in the United States Senate.

The poll interviewed 960 Pennsylvania Republican primary voters during the first week of March. While 31% of voters say they’re still unsure who they will support, McCormick leads all candidates with 24%.

Former television personality Dr. Mehmet Oz was the only other candidate to receive double-digit support with 15%.

Fox News contributor and former professor Kathy Barnette and former Lt. Governor candidate Jeff Bartos were tied with 9% each. Former Danish ambassador under President Donald Trump Carla Sands received 6%.

While McCormick currently holds the lead, Fox News says 77% of his supporters in the poll may change their minds. Only 59% of Oz supporters say they could change their minds.

Both McCormick and Oz have drawn criticism from others in the race for not recently living in Pennsylvania. Oz has previously lived in New Jersey but went to school in Philadelphia.

In a recent interview with abc27’s Dennis Owens, Oz said he’s in “good shape” if the biggest criticism against him is his residency.

“I’m very proud that I’m a Pennsylvanian,” Oz said. “They care much more for what I stand for than where I’m from.”

During the March 6 episode of This Week in Pennsylvania, McCormick highlighted his background as a “seventh-generation Pennsylvanian.”

“I’ve spent more of my life in Pennsylvania, more than half of my life in Pennsylvania. I grew up here in Bloomsburg on the family farm trimming Christmas trees and bailing hay.”

The Fox News poll comes days after a TargetPoint Consulting poll of 600 voters found McCormick with 25% support, a six point lead over Oz. Sands, Bartos, and Barnette rounded out the top five, but 25% said they remain undecided.

A February Trafalgar poll showed Oz in the lead over McCormick, but a majority in that poll were also undecided in the race.

According to the Fox News poll, the biggest issue on voters’ minds was the economy and immigration with more than 50% saying they’ll be “extremely” important to their decision.

Eighty-two percent of Pennsylvania voters have a favorable opinion of former President Donald Trump, who has not made an endorsement in the May 17 race.