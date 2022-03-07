(WHTM) – Businessman and former Treasury official Dave McCormick is the leading candidate among Pennsylvania’s Republican voters, according to a new poll by TargetPoint Consulting.

The poll of 600 voters shows 25 percent supporting or leaning towards supporting McCormick, a six point lead over television personality Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Former Danish ambassador under President Donald Trump Carla Sands is third in the poll at 11 percent, followed closely by former Lt. Governor candidate Jeff Bartos at 10 percent.

Kathy Barnette, a former adjunct Professor of Corporate Finance and Fox News commentator, finished with five percent.

Six percent of voters said they supported a candidate not in the top five named, and 25 percent said they remain undecided.

In a head-to-head matchup between Oz and McCormick, 56 percent said they would favor McCormick over the 26 who supported Oz. The two candidates have drawn criticism from others in the race for not recently living in Pennsylvania. Oz has previously lived in New Jersey but went to school in Philadelphia.

In a recent interview with abc27’s Dennis Owens, Oz said he’s in “good shape” if the biggest criticism against him is his residency.

“I’m very proud that I’m a Pennsylvanian,” said Oz. “They care much more for what I stand for than where I’m from.”

During the March 6 episode of This Week in Pennsylvania, McCormick highlighted his background as a “seventh-generation Pennsylvanian.”

I’ve spent more of my life in Pennsylvania, more than half of my life in Pennsylvania. I grew up here in Bloomsburg on the family farm trimming Christmas trees and bailing hay.”

McCormick and Oz have been the top two candidates in recent polls of the crowded Republican field. A February poll released by The Trafalgar Group found Oz leading with 27.4 percent, followed by 11.5 percent for McCormick

Similar to the TargetPoint poll, the Trafalgar poll found 21.6 percent of Republicans were undecided in a race that could flip the Senate for Republicans.

The TargetPoint poll also found former Congressman Lou Barletta leading Republican candidates in the Governor race. State Senator Doug Mastriano followed at 14 percent and former U.S. Attorney William McSwain at seven percent.

Ninety-four percent of the respondents were white and 52 percent were male. Fifty-two percent were 55 or older and the majority lived in or around Philadelphia or Pittsburgh.