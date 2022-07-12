BRADDOCK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Lt. Governor John Fetterman continues the race to the U.S. Senate elections in November by raking in a reported $11 million in fundraising during the second quarter of 2022, a total that breaks Pennsylvania fundraising records.

Fetterman’s team announced the accomplishment Tuesday, reporting it’s the most money any Pennsylvania Senate candidate has ever raised in one-quarter of fundraising.

The totals come from over 358,000 donations from over 200,00 unique donors, the campaign touted. they also said these numbers include more than 139,000 first-time donors. Heading into the summer, Fetterman has a reported $5.5 million cash on hand to continue to battle Dr. Oz of Senator Toomey’s coveted seat in D.C.

“I truly cannot thank all of our supporters enough,” said Fetterman. “The outpouring of support for our campaign has been extraordinary. We’re well on our way to flipping this seat in November with your help.”

“This is going to be one of the most expensive campaigns in the country, and we need all the support we can get to compete,” said Brendan McPhillips, campaign manager for Fetterman. “We`re going up against an ultra-millionaire who can pour millions of dollars of his own money into this campaign, and who has the backing of the special interest groups that fear John. Our campaign is funded solely by our grassroots supporters and donors kicking in a couple of bucks at a time.”

To date, the campaign has raised over $26 million. Fetterman’s team stated that the average donation to the Fetterman campaign is just $29.87.

“To date in our campaign, we`ve received donations from over 109,000 donors in Pennsylvania, which could fill both Heinz Field and PNC Park at the same time. Gisele and I are overwhelmed with gratitude for the support that we have received. Thank you.”

Of the new $11 million raised, $8.3 million was raised after Fetterman clinched the nomination on May 17th.

To date in the campaign, Fetterman has received over 890,000 donations from more than 330,000 unique donors. More than 99.99% of Fetterman donors have not given the maximum contribution and can give again and again, the campaign relayed in their release.

More than 99% of Fetterman donations are $200 or less, and more than 94% of donations are $100 or less.

