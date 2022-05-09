BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With Primary day in Pennsylvania fast approaching, candidates are making their final push to the voters.

Republican U.S. Senate Candidate Jeff Bartos visited Lakemont Park in Blair County Monday to try and pick up some steam in the final days. The visit comes after a poll was released by the Trafalgar Group showing Dr. Mehmet Oz, Kathy Barnette and Dave McCormick in a statistical tie for the lead with Bartos following behind.

In his closing message to a majority of voters who remain undecided, Bartos said he is the perfect candidate to send to Washington to fight for Pennsylvanians and their families. He also highlighted the importance of helping what he referred to as mom-and-pop stores and family farms and discussed how he helped save over 1,000 small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We all want Pennsylvania to be a place for our children and grandchildren to choose to live and not have to take a plane to visit their family. Pennsylvania can do that,” Bartos said. “I’m the only candidate, the only campaign running on that positive message focused on opportunity, safe communities and of course educational opportunity by empowering parents and students to make the best choice for themselves.”

Bartos continued by touting his lifelong residency in the state compared to his competition who he says recently moved to Pennsylvania to run for Senate. He additionally claimed the other candidates are running to serve themselves or to have the state serve them.

“I’m running to serve the people of this commonwealth,” Bartos said. “I’ve lived here my whole life and I love it truly with every fiber of my being. That’s what the campaign has been about and it’s why we win.”

Pennsylvania’s Primary Election is Tuesday, May 17.