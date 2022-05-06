ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Senate Candidate Alexandria Khail (D) joined WTAJ News at Noon on May 5 to discuss her campaign for the Democrat nomination for U.S. Senate.

Khail, who’s a Jenkintown council member, is continuing her push for U.S. Senate and talked about how the return of manufacturing in Pennsylvania is key. As a supporter of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan, she wants to help bring back jobs and make products here in America, especially in Pennsylvania, instead of relying on trades to receive them.

“We must for our county, for our state,” Khail said. “In order for us to really work on climate change we need to make our own materials here.”

Khail is also telling those who are in the coal industry that are concerned about Democrats pushing to “go green” that they have a right to be.

“You helped build the United States and we haven’t shown you anything yet for that job transition,” Khail said. “If I am elected United States Senator, I will focus on your job transition. And I will focus on bringing projects in this area that will specifically transition to these alternative energies.”

She joins a field of male Democrats running including John Fetterman, Conor Lamb and Malcolm Kenyatta as there are less than two weeks until the May 17 primary election.