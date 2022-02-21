Pennsylvania Senate Race

Skip to content
WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com
Altoona
27°
Altoona
27°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
COVID-19
Veterans Voices
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Honoring Black History
Pennsylvania News
National News
Destination Pennsylvania
Pa Outdoors
Washington D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
World News
Entertainment News
Food News
Making it Matter
Lottery
Daily Newsletters
BestReviews
Submit A News Tip
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Sanctions vs. neutrality: Swiss fine-tune response …
Ukraine invasion puts Russia’s elite sports status …
Russians advance on Ukraine’s ports, meet resistance …
Live updates: Germany boosts defense budget above …
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Radar
Go With Joe
SkyNet Cameras
Regioncasts
Tracking the Tropics
Ski Report
Closings & Delays
Science with Shields
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
Closings Sign Up & Login
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
China 2022
The Big Game
Big Race Daytona
Altoona Curve
Black & Gold Nation
NFL
NBA
NHL
MLB
Golf
NCAA
Auto Racing
Top Stories
Defense powers Penn State’s win over Northwestern
Video
Top Stories
District 6 AAA wrestling championship scores & highlights
Video
District 5 playoff basketball update on Saturday, …
District 6 playoff basketball update on Saturday, …
Video
District 9 playoff basketball update on Saturday, …
WTAJ Plus
Science with Shields
Studio 814
Science with Shields
814 Good
814 Eats
81Fur
814 Your Home
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Top Stories
Support Little Free Library Project with Paint Nights …
Video
Top Stories
New Brand of Heat Pumps at Mount Union Lumber & Supply: …
Video
Top Stories
New Tex-Mex Pop-Up Bar hits State College
Video
Talking self love & relationships with life coach, …
Video
The Glass Slipper Project provides Blair County teens …
Video
Snowshoeing fun offered in the Pocono Mountains
Video
Community
WTAJ Job Fair
Remarkable Women 2022
WTAJ Pro Football Challenge
Victoria, Vancouver & the Canadian Rockies with Christy Shields
Scenic Danube River Cruise with Morgan Koziar
Make Us Smile
Local Events
Contests
Contest Winners
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Half Off Deals
Central PA Pros
About Us
Email Newsletter Signup
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
Apps
Watch CBS
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Jobs
WTAJ Job Fair
Find A Job
Post a Job
WTAJ-TV Internships
Jobs at WTAJ
Watch
Newscasts
Search
Please enter a search term.
Pennsylvania Senate Race
Toomey weighs in Pa. Senate candidates, spending
Top Pennsylvania Senate Race Headlines
Pa. GOP candidates find latest ‘wedge issue’
Who’s running for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat …
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Trending Stories
Altoona truck thief forced to call 911 on himself
District 6 AAA wrestling championship scores & highlights
State police search for stolen car
Police searching for 2 that fled from gas station
Russians advance on Ukraine’s ports, meet resistance …
Don't Miss
Submit A News Tip
Sign Up for Alerts
WTAJ Plus
Meet the Pros!