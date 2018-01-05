Morning fire damages industrial garage

By: Colleen Nelson

Posted: Jan 05, 2018 07:20 AM EST

Updated: Jan 05, 2018 07:20 AM EST

Curwensville, Clearfield County - An industrial garage in Curwensville is assessing the damage after an early morning fire. 

On Friday, crews were called to the business off of Bressler Road. The fire started around 2:45 a.m.

 Explosions were reported at the scene. 

No injuries have been reported. 

The State Fire Marshall has been called in to investigate. 

No word yet on how that fire got started. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

  • groundhog wine trail Contest
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    groundhog wine trail Contest

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected