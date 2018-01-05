Morning fire damages industrial garage

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Curwensville, Clearfield County - An industrial garage in Curwensville is assessing the damage after an early morning fire.

On Friday, crews were called to the business off of Bressler Road. The fire started around 2:45 a.m.

Explosions were reported at the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

The State Fire Marshall has been called in to investigate.

No word yet on how that fire got started.