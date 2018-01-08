Attorney General taking over case

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Kearns Funeral Home, Ltd.

BELLEFONTE, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. - Attorney General Josh Shapiro will take over the case surrounding the death of Penn State student Timothy Piazza.

Piazza died at the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house in February of last year.

Centre County District Attorney Bernard Cantorna requested Shapiro take over because of a conflict he has with the case.

We reached out to Cantorna's office for comment, but are still waiting for a response.

Shapiro will soon conduct an independent review of the case.