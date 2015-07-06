Don't Miss
Officer attacked responding to noise complaint
Logan Township Police said a man ambushed and attacked one of their officers, after responding to a…
-
Driver facing homicide charges in Centre County crash
Months after a passenger died in a Centre County crash, the driver is now facing homicide charges.
-
Father faces charges after 12 year-old is shot
The father of a 12 year-old who was shot in the head at a shooting range has been arrested.
-
80 year-old man charged with sexual assault
An 80 year-old Johnstown man is facing charges for sexually assaulting a 13 year-old with special …
-
Nearly a dozen facing charges in PSU vs. Wisconsin post-game riot
The State College Police Department has filed charges against several individuals, who participated…
-
Final suspects now in custody after home invasion and rape
The last two suspects in a recent home invasion and rape have been arrested.
-
Fire claims the lives of 2 people
Two people are dead after a morning fire in Blair County.
-
Overnight fire damages home
Emergency crews are on the scene of an overnight house fire.
-
Gatlinburg fire: 2 juveniles face aggravated arson charges
Two juveniles face charges of aggravated arson in connection with a deadly Tennessee wildfire that …
-
Tenants forced out of apartments
The building has been condemned and blocked off with caution tape.
-
Man dies after house fire
A man injured in a fire on November 14th has died.
-
Mailman helps to warn residents of fire
Officials do not believe the fire is suspicious.
-
Central PA Humane Society Chili & Wing Festival
Help our furry friends in need at the Central PA Humane Society's Chili & Wing Festival!
-
Macaroni Kid: Inauguration Day Activities
Tomorrow is Inauguration Day in the United States. Julie Follansbee, editor/publisher for Macaroni …
-
Handyman Dwight: Concrete & Décor Chips Seminar
Learn how to properly install concrete and décor chips in your home with the help of Mount Union …
-
Healthy Tips with Tera: Everyday Body Movement
Tera Geishauser, a local Health and Wellness Coach, and her co-worker Heather Betancourt discuss …
-
Home Nursing Agency Early Intervention Program
We're shining our business spotlight on Home Nursing Agency's Early Intervention Program!
-
Sip & Sauté by DeGennaro: French Surprise
Join the fun at Sip and Sauté by DeGennaro; a unique cooking demo experience! This week, Chef Janet…
-
New option for female amputees
Mechanical engineers and medical experts are designing a new foot for female amputees. It would …
-
Type of sugar linked to weight gain
The type of sugar you eat and not just the calorie count may determine your risk for weight gain,…
-
Hidden liver disease
It's a condition that most Americans have never heard of and now experts say as many as one in …
-
Apply to grow or process medical marijuana
If you want to grow, process, or dispense medical marijuana under Pennsylvania's new medical …
-
Remedy for chemo brain
Experts say up to 70 percent of chemotherapy patients suffer chemo brain, a condition greatly …
-
New doctors in town
Medical services are expanding in one area community. On Monday, the Mount Nittany Physician …
