Meth lab found after responding to unrelated warrant
A Johnstown man is in custody after police said they found a meth lab at his home on Honan Avenue, …
-
Gun charges bound over for trial
A Centre County man's gun charges were bound over for trial, after his preliminary hearing …
-
Elderly woman loses $10K after scam
An elderly woman in Philipsburg is out $10,000 after a scammer called pretending to be her …
-
Man faces nearly a dozen charges after raping minor
A 35-year old man is facing close to a dozen charges after police say he raped a 12-year old girl …
-
Man steals 93-year old woman's identity, makes purchases
A man has been arrested after stealing an elderly woman's identity and making over $3,000 in …
-
Man facing charges after assaulting officers
A man is facing charges after police say he assaulted them after they pulled him over, in Bedford …
-
Fire claims the lives of 2 people
Two people are dead after a morning fire in Blair County.
-
Overnight fire damages home
Emergency crews are on the scene of an overnight house fire.
-
Gatlinburg fire: 2 juveniles face aggravated arson charges
Two juveniles face charges of aggravated arson in connection with a deadly Tennessee wildfire that …
-
Tenants forced out of apartments
The building has been condemned and blocked off with caution tape.
-
Man dies after house fire
A man injured in a fire on November 14th has died.
-
Mailman helps to warn residents of fire
Officials do not believe the fire is suspicious.
-
5th Annual Penn State Altoona Winter Plunge
Join Penn State Altoona for their 5th Annual Winter Plunge!
-
Relatives as Parents Program
Raising someone else's child can be a challenge, but the Children's Aid Society has a program that …
-
Beck Psychotherapy: New Year, New You! Yoga
Are you looking to make yoga a part of your daily routine this year? Christy Beck from Beck …
-
Makeover Monday: Self Defense
Trainer Adam Pelligrino shares his tips for proper self defense.
-
"What's Cookin' in the Easy Bake?" Flashback: Apple Crisp!
We're continuing our "What's Cookin' in the Easy Bake?" marathon with Dawn and KC as they make …
-
Groundhog Wine Trail Wine Fest 2017
Discover great wine right here in Central Pennsylvania this weekend!
-
Local man gets double-lung transplant
A local man was recently surprised to be awarded a new title--Mr. 2000. UPMC Health System …
-
Adult therapy affected by local dispute
A dispute over therapy services for children with special needs is also affecting treatment for …
-
Major health merger blocked
A federal judge has blocked a major healthcare merger that could have affected nearly a …
-
New technology for hysterectomy
Some doctors in our region now use robotics to perform hysterectomy procedures. New technology …
-
PSU/Pitt cancer discovery
Penn State and Pitt researchers say they've gotten the best view yet of HPV, a virus that causes…
-
Top state officials worried about Obamacare
Pennsylvania's top officials spoke out Monday against one of the potential changes to the …
