Don't Miss
-
Thanks for Watching Contest
Find out how you can win $2,500!
-
Groundhog Day 2017
Your leader for this Groundhog Day!
-
National Catholic Schools Week
Click here to view the directory
-
Harlem Globetrotters Ticket Giveaway
Enter here for your chance to win tickets and a Meet & Greet with the team!
-
Hidden History
-
Community Calendar
Check out all the Community Events!
-
Central PA Pros
Need Professional Advice?
-
Connect with Us
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter
-
Fire claims the lives of 2 people
Two people are dead after a morning fire in Blair County.
-
Overnight fire damages home
Emergency crews are on the scene of an overnight house fire.
-
Gatlinburg fire: 2 juveniles face aggravated arson charges
Two juveniles face charges of aggravated arson in connection with a deadly Tennessee wildfire that …
-
Tenants forced out of apartments
The building has been condemned and blocked off with caution tape.
-
Man dies after house fire
A man injured in a fire on November 14th has died.
-
Mailman helps to warn residents of fire
Officials do not believe the fire is suspicious.
-
Star 69 Sweetheart Dance
Enjoy a fun evening out with your sweetheart and help the family of fallen State Trooper Landon …
-
Art & Chocolate Winter Gala
Enjoy an evening of chocolaty sweetness and incredible art!
-
Fine Wine & Good Spirits: Warm Cocktails
Beat the winter chill with these warm cocktails from Fine Wine & Good Spirits!
-
Life & Health: Urodynamic Testing 2.2.17
Dr. Howard Miller, urologist with Mount Nittany Physician Group, discusses how urodynamic testing …
-
Handyman Dwight: LED Light Savings
Resident Handyman Dwight Rittenhouse discusses how you can save money on your electric bill by …
-
2017 PA Adventure RV Expo: Cayman Landing
Experience Central PA's largest outdoor camping adventure at the 2017 PA Adventure RV Expo!
-
New heart services at local hospital
If you even think you might have an issue with your heart, you need to get it checked out right …
-
Local women go red
On National Wear Red Day, Friday, UPMC hosted events in Altoona and Bedford to raise awareness of…
-
What women need to know about their hearts
The American Heart Association encouraged everyone to Go Red for Women on Friday. The goal on …
-
How good is your heart surgeon?
A new report on heart surgery in Pennsylvania shows that rates for mortality and readmission …
-
Relief for pelvic pain
Many women suffer in silence, struggling with groin pain, which is often ignored or misdiagnosed.…
-
Wolf proposes $10 million opioid program
Pennsylvania's governor unveiled a multi-million dollar proposal to fight the opioid epidemic on …
Now Loading......
Events
Stay Connected
Presented by:
WTAJ on Facebook
WTAJ Weather on Facebook
WTAJ News on Twitter
WTAJ News iPhone App
WTAJ Weather iPhone App
WTAJ News Android App
WTAJ Weather Android App