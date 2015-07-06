Counting the homeless in Blair County

Counting the homeless in Blair County

Volunteers venture out into Blair County to count homeless people.

Don't Miss

Loading...

News

Altoona

43° Scattered Clouds
Weather Details

Events

Sponsored by:   Five Star Mitsubishi 

Featured Business

Healthsouth Nittany Valley Rehabilitation Hospital

Healthsouth Nittany Valley Rehabilitation Hospital

Stay Connected


Presented by: 