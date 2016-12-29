Don't Miss
-
Roar of the Roses
Coverage of the Rose Bowl
-
Go with Joe Cruise Contest
Click here to find out how to enter!
-
2016 Big Ol' Buck Contest
Submit your hunting photo for a chance to win some great prizes!
-
Hometown Heroes
Join WTAJ Your News Leader, WeAreCentralPA.com, Wolf Furniture and Penn State Altoona as we salute our Hometown Heroes.
-
Community Calendar
Check out all the Community Events!
-
Central PA Pros
Need Professional Advice?
-
Connect with Us
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter
-
Trooper Killed, Suspect is Dead
A short time ago PA State Police announced the manhunt is over and the man accused of shooting a …
-
Police searching for inmate
An inmate is still on the run after escaping from the Somerset County Jail, Thursday.
-
Police still searching for chase suspect
State College Police are still looking for the suspect who led them on a car chase in early …
-
Cutting down on crime with new proposal
The city of Johnstown is working on a proposal to cutdown on drug use and violence, following a …
-
Customers and employees shaken by attempted robbery
Customers eating dinner at a local restaurant were interrupted by a man demanding money.
-
Couple and infant found dead
-
Gatlinburg fire: 2 juveniles face aggravated arson charges
Two juveniles face charges of aggravated arson in connection with a deadly Tennessee wildfire that …
-
Tenants forced out of apartments
The building has been condemned and blocked off with caution tape.
-
Man dies after house fire
A man injured in a fire on November 14th has died.
-
Mailman helps to warn residents of fire
Officials do not believe the fire is suspicious.
-
Fire forces two out of home
Multiple people were injured in this fire on Monday.
-
Two people hurt in fire
Two people were hurt in a morning fire Monday.
-
Life & Health: Stroke Prevention 12.29.16
Stroke is the 5th leading cause of death in the United States. Susan Maynard, stroke coordinator …
-
Elaini Arthur: "Strawberry Wine"
Take a listen as Elaini Arthur sings her song "Strawberry Wine"!
-
On the Road Review: Depot at Doolittle's
The Depot at Doolittle's is known for its burger, the BB3. This creation by Chef Tara Tyger when …
-
On the Road Review: Victory Therapeutic Horsemanship
Victory Therapeutic Horsemanship provides horseback riding therapy that helps veterans deal with …
-
On the Road Review: Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center
Fine art may not be the first thing to come to mind when you think about DuBois, but one man wants …
-
On the Road Review: Bee Tree Berry Farm
If you're a berry lover, a Bellefonte "you pick berry farm" is your dream destination!
-
Broken heart syndrome
The death of Debbie Reynolds just one day after the death of her daughter, Carrie Fisher, raises …
-
Vets get better access to medical care
A new study suggests that more military veterans are receiving the medical care they need, on a …
-
Non-Surgical Breast Lift
Some doctors are now using an alternative to traditional plastic surgery for breast lifts. …
-
Hospital restricts visits by children
A hospital in the reigon is temporarily banning visits to children's and women's units by kids …
-
Virtual reality improves brain surgery
Brain surgeons are using virtual reality to make operations infinitely more precise and less …
-
New health center planned
An area community is getting a new 3-story health center.
Now Loading......
Events
Local Coupons
Stay Connected
Presented by:
WTAJ on Facebook
WTAJ Weather on Facebook
WTAJ News on Twitter
WTAJ News iPhone App
WTAJ Weather iPhone App
WTAJ News Android App
WTAJ Weather Android App