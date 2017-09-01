Don't Miss
-
Go with Joe Cruise Contest
Click here to find out how to enter!
-
Groundhog Wine Trail Ticket Giveaway
Click Here to Enter!
-
Hometown Heroes
Join WTAJ Your News Leader, WeAreCentralPA.com, Wolf Furniture and Penn State Altoona as we salute our Hometown Heroes.
-
Community Calendar
Check out all the Community Events!
-
Central PA Pros
Need Professional Advice?
-
Connect with Us
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter
-
Woman accused of stealing thousands from employer for years
A Spring Mills woman is accused of stealing approximately $60,000 over 3 years from her employer.
-
Police respond to noise complaint with outcome more dangerous than anticipated
Altoona Police responded to a noise complaint and shots fired, Tuesday that turned out to be more …
-
Police searching for final home invasion suspect
Police are looking for the final suspect in a recent Altoona home invasion.
-
Emotional week for State Police force as community remembers Trooper Weaver
Thousands of people came out to pay their respects Thursday, along the funeral procession route for…
-
Police searching for woman they say stole merchandise
State College Police need your help identifying a woman they say took over $100 worth of …
-
Man arrested for domestic assault
Tyrone Police have released the name of a man arrested Wednesday for domestic assault.
-
Overnight fire damages home
Emergency crews are on the scene of an overnight house fire.
-
Gatlinburg fire: 2 juveniles face aggravated arson charges
Two juveniles face charges of aggravated arson in connection with a deadly Tennessee wildfire that …
-
Tenants forced out of apartments
The building has been condemned and blocked off with caution tape.
-
Man dies after house fire
A man injured in a fire on November 14th has died.
-
Mailman helps to warn residents of fire
Officials do not believe the fire is suspicious.
-
Fire forces two out of home
Multiple people were injured in this fire on Monday.
-
Tavern 27: Drunken Mushrooms
Chef Chris Lawler demonstrates Tavern 27's Drunken Mushrooms!
-
Miracle Monday: New Hearing Equipment
Mike McMullen from Children's Miracle Network at Geisinger discusses a new piece of hearing …
-
Cory at the Pennsylvania Farm Show
CBS Uber Fan Cory Geishauser checks in from the Pennsylvania Farm Show!
-
Makeover Monday: New Year Fitness Routine
Trainer Adam Pelligrino shares his tips for starting a fitness routine in the new year!
-
Stuffed Spinach Pies
George Batrus from Tom & Joe's Diner in Altoona shares his recipe for Stuffed Spinach Pies.
-
Central PA Pros: New Flooring for the New Year
Give your home a new look for the new year with the help of Blair Mill Outlet!
-
Weight gain after menopause
New treatment may help women keep off extra pounds.
-
Residents urged to get opioid antidote
Physician general shows how easy it is to get prescription to reverse an opioid overdose.
-
Stopping cancer's spread
Scientists say they've identified the pathways that allow cancers to spread and that could lead …
-
New peanut allergy guidelines
New national guidelines say most children should start eating foods that contain peanuts when …
-
Flu spikes in Pennsylvania
The State Health Department of Health reports that influenza is now widespread in the …
-
Best diets for 2017
If you pigged out over the holidays, you may be in the market for the best diet for the new year.…
Now Loading......
Events
Local Coupons
Stay Connected
Presented by:
WTAJ on Facebook
WTAJ Weather on Facebook
WTAJ News on Twitter
WTAJ News iPhone App
WTAJ Weather iPhone App
WTAJ News Android App
WTAJ Weather Android App