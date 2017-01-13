Don't Miss
Robbery suspect in custody
Police have arrested the man accused of a robbery.
Inmate found dead in cell, State Police investigating
SCI Huntingdon is reporting the death of an inmate.
Missing shih-tzu puppy in Huntingdon County
State Police in Huntingdon are hoping to help a family that has reported their 9-week old shih-tzu …
State Police investigating burglary
State Police in Huntingdon are investigating a burglary in Cromwell Township.
Police search for man who stole several electronics
State Police in Huntingdon are investigating a theft in Smithfield Township...
State lottery officials send out warning on email scam
In the wake of a newly reported email scam, the Pennsylvania Lottery is again cautioning consumers …
Fire claims the lives of 2 people
Two people are dead after a morning fire in Blair County.
Overnight fire damages home
Emergency crews are on the scene of an overnight house fire.
Gatlinburg fire: 2 juveniles face aggravated arson charges
Two juveniles face charges of aggravated arson in connection with a deadly Tennessee wildfire that …
Tenants forced out of apartments
The building has been condemned and blocked off with caution tape.
Man dies after house fire
A man injured in a fire on November 14th has died.
Mailman helps to warn residents of fire
Officials do not believe the fire is suspicious.
Phoenix Pro Wrestling 1.13.17
Join Phoenix Pro Wrestling as they raise money for a great cause.
Herbal Answers
Take your first step towards a healthier you by joining Everything Natural Under the Sun for Herbal…
Circus Mutt: Pennsyltucky
Take a listen as Circus Mutt performs their song "Pennsyltucky"!
H.E.A.L.T.H.Y. Eats: Clean Buffalo Chicken Dip
Kristina Marinkovich, a Johnstown resident crowned Ms. US Universal 2016, makes "Clean Buffalo …
Central PA Live Flashback: John's Sausage Salad
In honor of "Feast of Fabulous Wild Men Day", we take a look back at WTAJ Anchor John Clay's visit …
Macaroni Kid: Cold Weather Fun
Julie Follansbee, editor/publisher for Macaroni Kid Johnstown/Laurel Highlands/Altoona, shares some…
Dementia Mapping
An exclusive new nursing home is catering to seniors with memory loss. Health experts in London …
Medical marijuana report
Researchers have released one of the most comprehensive reports to date on the health effects of…
Faster Tattoo Removal
Removing a tattoo with a traditional laser can involve as many as twenty sessions. It’s expensive …
Dispute over therapy services for children
The dispute over efforts to provide therapy to special needs children could end up in court. …
Cancer centers support vaccines
Doctors say tens of thousands of cases of cancer could be prevented each year, if more kids …
Hormones changes linked to cocaine use
Hormonal fluctuations may make women more likely than men, to become addicted to cocaine. …
