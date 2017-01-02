1
St. Francis Xavier & St. Aloysius
-
Business vandalized, police searching for suspect
-
Police searching for man passing fake money
-
Woman facing charges after pretending to work for doctor
-
Police search for man who attempted to abduct girl
-
Coroner rules baby's death a homicide
Today, the Johnstown Police Department and the Cambria County Coroner's Office held a news …
-
Suspect in custody after police chase
-
Fire claims the lives of 2 people
Two people are dead after a morning fire in Blair County.
-
Overnight fire damages home
Emergency crews are on the scene of an overnight house fire.
-
Gatlinburg fire: 2 juveniles face aggravated arson charges
Two juveniles face charges of aggravated arson in connection with a deadly Tennessee wildfire that …
-
Tenants forced out of apartments
The building has been condemned and blocked off with caution tape.
-
Man dies after house fire
A man injured in a fire on November 14th has died.
-
Mailman helps to warn residents of fire
Officials do not believe the fire is suspicious.
-
Love, Loss & What I Wore
Join Mount Aloysius College Theatre for their latest production, Love, Loss & What I Wore.
-
Three of Hearts: "Tender Years"
Take a listen as Three of Hearts sings the song "Tender Years"!
-
Meet Ray, Astro, and Piper
Introducing three more adorable adoptables looking for their forever home!
-
Dancing Like a Star for Autism
Help raise awareness for Autism Spectrum Disorder with Beginnings, Inc. at the 7th Annual Dancing …
-
Kids Say the Darndest Things: Technology of Yesteryear, Part 5
Kids say the darndest things to CBS Uber Fan Cory Geishauser! This time, he visits students at …
-
Harlem Globetrotters 2017 World Tour
After setting seven Guinness World Records last year, the Harlem Globetrotters are back with a new …
-
Wolf proposes $10 million opioid program
Pennsylvania's governor unveiled a multi-million dollar proposal to fight the opioid epidemic on …
-
Women at higher heart risk
A new study may help explain why some women have a higher risk of heart disease.
-
Eyes damaged by contact lens misuse
Forty-one million Americans wear contact lenses and a third of them report at least one visit to …
-
Preventing SIDS with baby boxes
Every year, about 3500 babies in the U-S die in sleep-related accidents. Now doctors say a crib …
-
Can yoga reduce cancer risk?
Yoga can relieve stress and increase your flexibility, but can the ancient practice reduce your …
-
Cyber-cycling reduces behavior problems
Adding cyber-cycling to a child's school routine has significant benefits for kids with complex …
