-
Man accused of choking girlfriend
-
Woman sentenced for stealing over $100K
-
Businesses being targeted by scammers
Clearfield Borough Police said businesses in the area are being targeted by scammers.
-
Investigation into shooting of Trooper Weaver continues
It has been nearly a month now since the tragic shooting death of Pennsylvania State Trooper Landon…
-
Man facing charges after leading police on a chase
-
Child arrested after cutting woman
-
Fire claims the lives of 2 people
Two people are dead after a morning fire in Blair County.
-
Overnight fire damages home
Emergency crews are on the scene of an overnight house fire.
-
Gatlinburg fire: 2 juveniles face aggravated arson charges
Two juveniles face charges of aggravated arson in connection with a deadly Tennessee wildfire that …
-
Tenants forced out of apartments
The building has been condemned and blocked off with caution tape.
-
Man dies after house fire
A man injured in a fire on November 14th has died.
-
Mailman helps to warn residents of fire
Officials do not believe the fire is suspicious.
-
Take this Job and Love it: Professionals Auto Body
We continue to look at our "Take this Job and Love it" series as Dawn tries her hand at painting …
-
"Art in the Dark"
You're invited to the opening reception for the Community Arts Center of Cambria County's first …
-
5th Annual Penn State Altoona Winter Plunge
Join Penn State Altoona for their 5th Annual Winter Plunge!
-
Makeover Monday: Self Defense
Trainer Adam Pelligrino shares his tips for proper self defense.
-
"What's Cookin' in the Easy Bake?" Flashback: Apple Crisp!
We're continuing our "What's Cookin' in the Easy Bake?" marathon with Dawn and KC as they make …
-
Groundhog Wine Trail Wine Fest 2017
Discover great wine right here in Central Pennsylvania this weekend!
-
Can yoga reduce cancer risk?
Yoga can relieve stress and increase your flexibility, but can the ancient practice reduce your …
-
Cyber-cycling reduces behavior problems
Adding cyber-cycling to a child's school routine has significant benefits for kids with complex …
-
Advances lead to more lung transplants
Every year hundreds of Americans miss the opportunity to receive a lung transplant because the …
-
Are high-tech baby monitors a bad idea?
Baby monitors that track infants' vital signs might create more problems than they prevent. A new…
-
Local man gets double-lung transplant
A local man was recently surprised to be awarded a new title--Mr. 2000. UPMC Health System …
-
Adult therapy affected by local dispute
A dispute over therapy services for children with special needs is also affecting treatment for …
